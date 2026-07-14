An Idaho man is headed to prison for less than two months after attacking a woman for not packing up their camping equipment following an excursion, months after telling her "I'll put a bullet between your f—ing eyes … in front of your f—ing kids."

Jonryheem Wolfley-Peoples was sentenced to 40 days in jail after a jury found him guilty in April of a series of misdemeanors. Court records show that he was convicted of domestic battery without a traumatic injury, use of telecommunication to harass, and assault.

The jury weighed felony charges of domestic battery with traumatic injury and aggravated assault, but found him not guilty, East Idaho News reports.

Wolfley-Peoples received credit for four days served and two years of supervised probation, along with $900 in court fines and fees. In Idaho, misdemeanor domestic battery is only punishable by imprisonment in a county jail for no more than one year; a misdemeanor charge of use of telecommunication to harass can be punished by a term of no more than one year; misdemeanor assault can only result in a term of no more than three months.

According to East Idaho News, Wolfley-Peoples was a football star in high school and college, playing for Brigham Young University as a defensive lineman before transferring to Idaho State University. He was suspended by ISU in 2016 after being charged with delivery of a controlled substance — in his case, marijuana — which is a felony. Wolfley-Peoples was not drafted by an NFL team after college but was invited to participate in the New Orleans Saints' rookie minicamp in 2018.

In August 2025, Wolfley-Peoples attacked a woman he had been in a relationship with while they were camping. The woman did not pack up their camping equipment as they prepared to leave, which led to Wolfley-Peoples calling her "lazy and worthless," an arrest affidavit said.

The victim told Wolfley-Peoples that it was "a lot for her to load up and she was cooking for him," but he apparently didn't care.

"Worthless b—," Wolfley-Peoples replied, according to the woman. He then told her that he was going to "hit her, punch her, and abuse her every day for the next ten years," the arrest affidavit said.

Wolfley-Peoples "lunged" at the woman and "shoved" her down, causing the woman to fall hard on her back, the affidavit said. She got up and reported that her nose was bleeding afterward, to the point where a blood clot came out of her left nostril, according to the affidavit.

In September 2025, the woman came forward and reported Wolfley-Peoples to police. Investigators reviewed text messages that Wolfley-Peoples sent the woman and found the following statements and threats:

You ever turn off your location again on me, I'll put a bullet between your f—ing eyes myself in front of your f—ing kids. I'm gunna [sic] beat the f— out of you when I see you just, so you know. From 1130 [sic] till now you will have to explain every f—ing second, and if your story doesn't add up, you're gonna get knocked the f— out. I'll beat the f— out of you. Are you f—ing r—ed? Or you rally [sic] just want no f—ing teeth. Let me find out that you're lying to me about anything today and you're putting a lot of people in jeopardy. When I f—ing call your stupid f—ing a—, answer the motherf—ing phone I'm gonna slap the f—ing s— out of you.

At his sentencing hearing, the victim described what Wolfley-Peoples had done to her and her children, according to East Idaho News.

"The abuse didn't start with violence. It started with words," the woman explained. "I was called names, torn down, and made to feel small. Over time, that turned into control. Controlling where I went, what I did, who I spoke to, and how I felt. Then it became financial abuse, where I was carrying the weight of providing while he drained our resources. And eventually it became physical."

The woman added, "These are moments that will never leave me."

She described alleged instances of assault in which Wolfley-Peoples choked her while she was pregnant, attacked her in front of her kids, and other forms of domestic abuse.

"He hit me across the face in front of my son," the woman recalled. "I can still hear my son screaming. That sounds stays with me."

Prosecutors argued for a stiffer sentence, noting how Wolfley-Peoples made threats of violence that included taking the victim's life.

"I'm going to recommend something substantially more than we see in most misdemeanor cases," said state prosecutor Rocky Wixom, according to East Idaho News. "He was making threats about putting a bullet between the victim's eyes in front of (her) kids and just nonstop violence … those text messages that were just so inexcusable and so foul."

Wolfley-Peoples spoke during the hearing and reportedly accused the victim of lying.

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"Regarding the statement and everything that was said, there's so much more than that. There's so much more," Wolfley-Peoples told the court. "There are always two sides to every story. I'm someone who was up here replacing and trying to just fix the [damage]. I replaced over 300 holes in our wall dealt by her. It stems from me being able to be the supportive person I tried to be for her."

Wolfley-Peoples added, "The victim is safe. I do not have any ill will towards her or her family. I am more than past what has happened and the person that I was at that time a year ago[.] I have grown more personally, found myself in spots and positions that I never thought I could get out of, and proved to myself who I am to my core and who I'm not."