‘Worst Nightmare’: 5 People Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Home Where Neighbors Say Family Moved in Just Months Ago

Five people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, say police in reports out of Orlando, Florida. Cops did not initially name the deceased, pending notification of kin, but neighbors reportedly say a family lived in the home.

“I think it’s like a worst nightmare truly,” across-the-street neighbor Heather Collins said, according to WESH. “I don’t even know what happened exactly. My heart goes out to the family. I can’t even begin to wrap my mind around any of this, especially if there were family involved.”

Her fiancé Justin Rossilini described the family as a middle-aged couple, an adult son, and two young girls.

Neighbor Cody Eades said the adult son was in his 20s, and the younger sisters as being around 6 or 7, according to WKMG.

Police said they were called Tuesday to perform a welfare check at the residence.

Police say they got a call to do a well-being check at 1 PM today and that’s when they made the horrific discovery. https://t.co/l16vDq8mwc — Amanda Dukes (@AmandaDukesWESH) August 2, 2022

Rossilini said he saw a police officer looking through a car window. The officer asked him if he had seen the family. The neighbor said no.

“Last time I saw them was five days ago when they were checking the mail,” he said, according to WESH.

He realized something was wrong when one of the investigators emerged from the scene visibly shaken.

“The gentleman that came out threw up and sat in the back of the truck and had a cigarette and I said you do a job that most people never do, and I applaud what you do,” Rossilini said, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

Neighbors say family of 5 dead in an apparent murder suicide in Lake Nona had only recently moved into the rental home. They say it was a mother and father, their adult son and two young girls. A live dog was seen being taken from the home. I’ll have more on @WESH at 11 PM pic.twitter.com/vVKjfIHZjY — Amanda Dukes (@AmandaDukesWESH) August 2, 2022

The family had reportedly moved to the home about two months ago.

Neighbors of the Lake Nona home where 5 people were found dead in an apparent murder suicide say a family had just moved in 2 months ago. They say a middle age couple, their adult son and their 2 young daughters were renting the house. Police are not yet identifying the victims. pic.twitter.com/N0Gaaxv6JW — Amanda Dukes (@AmandaDukesWESH) August 3, 2022

“They seemed like they were a normal family,” Rossilini said, according to WESH.

Neighbors voiced shock and dismay at what happened.

“I’m a nurse, so I don’t know them but we are very close here,” local woman Jenny Conliffe said, according to WESH. “We don’t have crimes. We don’t have break-ins. We don’t have nothing.”

“This can’t be happening,” said Eades, who did not know the family, according to WKMG. “This really can’t. It’s devastating for this neighborhood and for their family to hear about this probably on the news. If you are feeling that kind of way, don’t bring anyone else into [it]. There are so many people to talk to if you are feeling that type of way. Any men out there, any women out there, any children, please go out and seek help. It is very important for your mental health to take care of yourself.”

Officers did not explain how the family died. They did not detail what events preceded the killings and suicide. They did not suggest who they believe killed everyone. Cops did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for more information.

