A woman went from enjoying drinks in Las Vegas to losing a chunk of her toe after getting into an altercation with a man inside his MGM Grand Hotel room, police reported this week.

Metropolitan Police in Las Vegas did not release the woman’s name but they have reported that the 35-year-old man allegedly responsible for slamming a door on the woman’s foot and severing a part of her toe, Oyefeso Durotimijesu, was arrested on Sept. 4. His bail was set at $5,000, according to Clark County Detention Center public records.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the unidentified woman told police she was enjoying drinks at the bar when Durotimijesu approached and invited her up to his room. On this count, both she and Durotimijesu can agree. But in their respective statements to the police, what unfolded inside the hotel room is less clear and has turned into a he-said, she-said dispute.

Durotimijesu told police after they made it to his room, the woman told him to give her money. He gave her $200, he said, but she was dissatisfied. Durotimijesu said he asked for the cash back but she tried to call security instead.

The woman told police that once inside the room, she wanted to play music and tried first to connect to the room’s television over Bluetooth but when that didn’t work, she tried to connect to his cellphone.

Durotimijesu, who she said wanted to change clothes so they could go to a nightclub, had exited and then reentered the room as she was trying to set music on the TV. He was wearing just a towel around his waist when he sat next to her and offered her his phone, she said.

Then, according to his arrest record, the woman claimed Durotimijesu began rubbing her back, urging her to come back to his room with her after they went to the nightclub. It was at that point, she said, that he took the phone back, accused her of trying to rifle through it and grew irate.

When the woman went to leave after this exchange, Durotimijesu blocked her exit and a scuffle shortly ensued near the hotel room door. As she tried again to call security through a landline, Durotimijesu snatched the hotel phone away from her, she alleged.

According to the woman, as they yelled at each other, Durotimijesu “tries to get her cell phone out and [he] tries to snatch [her] purse, but it is caught on the inside area of the elbow,” and as she is dragged to the ground by him, she sustained “carpet burn,” the arrest record states.

When she tried to open the door to leave, he would slam it shut. They wrestled continuously as she tried to free herself, she said. The woman told police she thought Durotimijesu was going to “mount her and just pound her face” once she finally managed to get into the hallway.

After she had opened the door the last time, Durotimijesu finally slammed it shut on her foot, she said.

MGM security officers reportedly found a piece of the woman’s toe in the hotel room after the incident. It is unclear if it will be able to be reattached.

Durotimijesu has been charged with mayhem.

Police said when security officers finally arrived on the scene, Durotimijesu was “verbally hostile.”

Durotimijesu, however, told police when questioned before his arrest that he invited the woman to his room and once inside, she told him to give her money because “[that’s] how it works.”

When he gave her $200, Durotimijesu claims the woman told him it wasn’t enough but wouldn’t return the cash. She tried to run out of the room, he said, after he told her that he should be the one calling security since she wouldn’t give him his money back.

He had one injury, police said: a scratch on his wrist.

