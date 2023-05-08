Woman who fatally shoots husband and recruits his daughter’s boyfriend to chop up his body now facing life in prison

An Ohio woman who plotted the murder of her husband and then recruited his daughter’s boyfriend to chop up his remains after the fatal shooting will now face decades behind bars.

Bonnie Marie Vaughan, 59, was sentenced on Friday to 15 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of her husband, Jeffrey Fellman, prosecutors said in a press release.

Fellman, 55, was shot and killed at the couple’s home on Sept. 19, 2022, authorities said.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell has said they believed there was significant evidence of planning the murder as well as the dismembering of Fellman’s body.

Vaughan as part of her plot recruited John Thomas Havens, who was the boyfriend of Fellman’s daughter, to help dispose of the remains.

Havens, 34, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.

On Sept. 2o, Vaughan had Havens come over to her home and dismember the body, prosecutors said. Havens saw Fellman’s body in the garage and told authorities that he cut up the body with a hand saw from that garage.

Havens did come forward to cops that same day, but as far as officers are concerned, he did the right thing too late.

“Upon entering the residence, officers observed blood and the remains of a human body that was dismembered in a room on the house’s first floor,” cops wrote. “Bonnie Vaughan fled the scene, but she was located and placed under arrest.”

In exchange for pleading guilty, prosecutors dropped other charges against Vaughan including aggravated murder with a firearm specification and two counts of felonious assault with a firearm specification.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]