A 61-year-old Missouri woman allegedly shot her boyfriend and his teenage daughter to death before insisting to cops that the man was a "bad man and a narcissist."

Linda Hayden is accused of two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the deaths of Henry Williams, a former Berkeley fire chief, and his 15-year-old daughter Ha'layna Elliot.

Officers with Ferguson police responded around 6:15 p.m. Saturday to the 500 block of North Clay Avenue after family members found the victims dead in the home, a criminal complaint said. Williams was suffering from a gunshot to the back of the head while Ha'layna had a shot to the forehead.

Cops located Hayden locked in a bedroom and took her into custody. They also found a .38 revolver in the room with two spent casings in the chamber.

Hayden "spontaneously made a statement that she guessed she was the villain in the story and that [Williams] was a bad man and a narcissist," detectives wrote.

Investigators did not divulge a motive in the complaint. Hayden, Williams and Ha'layna all lived together in the home.

Hayden is at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $2 million bond.

Williams became fire chief in Berkeley, a small city of about 5 square miles in the St. Louis area, in 2003 at the age of 40 and has since retired, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

More from Law&Crime: Man 'would rather live in prison' than 'deal with' his 83-year-old wife, so he shot her dead: Police

Ha'layna was a sophomore at Pattonville High School and a star basketball player, local NBC affiliate KSDK reported.

"Every time she shot the ball, we all watched, and it went in every time," teammate Jael Williams told the TV station.

Williams spent part of his retirement coaching his daughter and her teammates. He was known as an encouraging coach.

"When we were practicing shooting and all the girls were making it and my shooting was horrible, he pulled me to the side, and he taught me how to shoot," Jael said.

Hayden is next slated to appear in court on March 2.