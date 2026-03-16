A DoorDasher delivering an order to a North Carolina apartment complex was told by someone at a residence that there was a dead woman inside, hidden in a closet and covered in towels, after the driver noticed a "foul smell" coming from the apartment, cops and family say.

The body of Evelin Enamorado-Cisnado, 26, was found in the closet and behind a door after the DoorDash driver alerted police, according to court documents obtained by local NBC affiliate WCNC.

One of Enamorado-Cisnado's relatives said on Facebook that she was discovered "thanks to a young man delivering an order who noticed a foul smell." The relative and court documents obtained by WCNC say Enamorado-Cisnado was murdered by her lover, identified in filings as Lhis Brito-Costa, 23, after Brito-Costa found out Enamorado-Cisnado was involved in a relationship with someone else.

"It hurts to think how that wretched woman could heartlessly take her life, simply because my niece no longer wanted to be with her," the relative said.

Enamorado-Cisnado was allegedly shot to death by Brito-Costa after Brito-Costa learned about the other relationship. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested and charged Brito-Costa with first-degree murder after finding Enamorado-Cisnado's body last Tuesday during a welfare check. Officers went to the residence around 4:30 p.m., according to cops.

The person who was delivering the order works for DoorDash and was told by someone at the East Charlotte apartment that Enamorado-Cisnado was dead inside, according to the documents obtained by WCNC. It's unclear whether Brito-Costa was the person who allegedly told the driver that Enamorado-Cisnado was inside.

"[Brito-Costa] unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did of malice aforethought kill and murder [Enamorado-Cisnado]," an arrest warrant states.

Brito-Costa was ordered held without bond and is due back in court on April 2.

Enamorado-Cisnado's relative said she was from Honduras and the family is working to transport her body back there.