Woman Charged with Murder After She Allegedly Slipped Prison Inmate Drugs ‘as the Two Exchanged a Kiss’

A woman is charged with second-degree murder because she allegedly slipped a prison inmate some drugs several months ago. Tennessee authorities blame Rachal Dollard, 33, for Joshua Brown dying after he swallowed some meth.

“In February, Dollard was observed passing drugs to inmate Joshua Brown as the two exchanged a kiss during visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex,” the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement published Tuesday. “Brown swallowed a balloon pellet containing half an ounce of methamphetamine. He died later at a local hospital.”

Brown was in prison on an 11-year sentence for drug-related charges, authorities said.

Tennessee Department of Correction special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department arrested Dollard this weekend on a warrant from a sealed indictment in Hickman County, authorities said.

“This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow,” said David Imhof, Director of the TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct. “Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities.”

In addition to the murder charge, Dollard is at the Hickman County Jail for introduction of contraband into a penal facility. She has no attorney of record, a Hickman County Circuit Court clerk told Law&Crime.

[Images via Tennessee Department of Correction]

