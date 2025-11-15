A child abuse investigation in upstate New York resulted in the arrest of a man, a woman, and a minor after a victim was hit with a "whip-like object," authorities say.

Gairelyn O'Donnell, 42, and Fred O'Donnell, 42, have been charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office announced.

Gairelyn O'Donnell was additionally charged with second-degree assault, while a minor was also arrested on the same charge.

The sheriff's office said it was assisting another law enforcement agency when it was called to a home in Corinth on Nov. 5. After investigating at the home, where at least four children were present, the three people were arrested.

Both the woman and the minor are accused of striking another person with a "whip-like object" and causing "significant bruising and lacerations."

After appearing before a judge for their arraignment, both Gairelyn O'Donnell and Fred O'Donnell were placed in the Saratoga County Correctional Facility. Fred O'Donnell was later released on his own recognizance.

The minor who was charged was placed in the custody of the Saratoga County Office of Children and Family Services. They will appear in court at a later date.

Deputies stressed that the investigation in this case is ongoing. Being convicted on a second-degree assault charge can land someone in prison for up to seven years in the Empire State.