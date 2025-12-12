The Connecticut woman accused of trying to poison her estranged husband with antifreeze chemicals amid a contentious custody battle allegedly faked a paternity test by trying to pass her nephew off as her son.

As Law&Crime has previously reported, Kristen Hogan, 33, allegedly poisoned her husband's wine and iced tea in August, using ethylene glycol, a chemical used in antifreeze. Hogan's husband told investigators he believed she dosed the drinks while he wasn't home and left them in the refrigerator for him to consume. He ultimately had to be hospitalized, and police say that while Hogan initially denied responsibility, she later admitted to doing it.

Now, police say, Hogan had years earlier taken a different route to keep her estranged spouse from at least one of his kids — this time, by faking the results of a paternity test.

According to an arrest warrant posted by Connecticut State Police, Hogan — who has two children, one boy and one girl — told the judge in their custody case in June 2021 that her husband was not the biological father of her children. While his paternity of the girl was conclusively proven in January 2021, the paternity of the boy had still not been confirmed, and in March 2023, a paternity test was ordered.

Hogan purported to bring her son to a lab for that paternity test in April 2024, but a private investigation firm — without Hogan's awareness — had been hired to follow her. According to the arrest warrant, the investigators' report determined that Hogan had actually brought her nephew — not her son — to the lab for testing.

In addition to identifying the boy as Hogan's sister's son on social media, the investigators noted that the boy they had seen with Hogan at the lab that day was later returned to Hogan's sister, who was also surveilled.

"During this period, the younger male child that had been observed at the appointment location was observed and overheard by [an investigator] addressing the subject's sister as 'Mommy,'" the report said. The report noted that the boy's words "can also be lip read on the video that was being taken at the time."

The investigators' report said that Hogan's mother accompanied her to the lab, but stayed in the car while Hogan went inside. The investigators said that neither Hogan's sister nor her mother seemed to be aware that Hogan allegedly used her nephew for the paternity test — and that they were not happy when they found out about it.

"[Hogan's sister] stated that she was unaware her children were brought to [testing company] Paymer and Associates on 04/23/2024," the report said, conveying a conversation between an investigator and Hogan's sister that took place on Monday. "[Hogan's sister] stated she learned of this issue through reading court documents and upon discovering that her children were used to falsify a DNA test she became angry. [Hogan's sister] stated that since she became aware of the entirety of this situation, she has had minimal contact with Kristen Hogan. I asked if she believed [Hogan's mother] was aware of what Kristen Hogan planned on doing that day. [Hogan's sister] stated she believed her mother did not have any knowledge of the situation."

A lawyer for Hogan's mother also told police that the mother "was unaware that Kristen Hogan planned to bring her sister's son to get a DNA test," the warrant says.

A former boyfriend of Hogan's — who had lived with her and her children — also identified the boy taken to the lab as Hogan's nephew, and not her son.

After a December 2024 hearing at which the surveillance footage was shown, the warrant says, the judge "ultimately determined that Hogan was not presenting a truthful testimony" about the DNA test.

Hogan has now been charged with perjury and tampering with evidence. According to police, Hogan turned herself in on Thursday and posted $50,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23.

Hogan's attempted murder case is still pending. According to the case docket, her next court date is Jan. 27, 2026.