Witch Hunt: Woman Who Offered ‘Spiritual/Witchcraft Services’ Deprived Victims of $100,000, Police Say

Police in Naples, Florida are looking for a witch. A witch! A witch! A witch! A witch! A witch! A witch! Well, maybe not a real mage of any kind, but someone offering what they described as “spiritual/witchcraft services.”

Officers released sketches of the suspect, and a picture of a Spanish-language ad posted on what seems to be a telephone pole.

“Se Lee Las Cartas,” it reads, promising a fortune reading.

Law&Crime called the phone number written in the ad, but we only got an automated message about it no longer being in service.

10 victims say the woman bilked them of an approximate total of $100,000, cops claim. A police spokesman did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for more information.

Officers described the suspect as posting ads in “free Hispanic newspapers, radio ads on local Hispanic radio stations, and flyers in laundromats and stores in the Golden Gate and East Naples area” in December 2020. The scam took place through mid-January to mid-March of this year, they said. Cops said they got reports of the allegations on March 14.

Police described the suspect as maybe Hispanic or Eastern European. She speaks Spanish, but cops are not sure about the accent and dialect. She is described as standing about 5’2″, with a medium build, blonde hair with dark roots, and light brown eyes.

Officers ask that anyone who can identify the woman in the composite sketches to call them at (239) 213-4844.

[Images via Naples Police Department]

