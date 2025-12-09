A Florida man is behind bars after police said he threatened a woman with a knife while she was backing her car into her driveway.

Kayan Dealmeida-Fernandes, 32, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a road rage incident that occurred in Miami on Nov. 6. According to court documents reviewed by Law&Crime, Dealmeida-Fernandes was driving through a residential neighborhood while a woman was backing her car into her driveway. While she was backing up, Dealmeida-Fernandes honked his horn at her and drove around her car, then stopped his vehicle in the middle of the street to get out and confront her, allegedly yelling, "What the f— was that, b—? You saw me coming!"

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

Police said that Dealmeida-Fernandes "stood in the middle of the roadway and continued to yell at" the woman, who was still parking her car. Dealmeida-Fernandes then allegedly asked the woman, "Do you want to die or no?" before approaching her while brandishing a pocketknife. The woman called for her husband, who came outside.

According to the court documents, the husband shoved Dealmeida-Fernandes, who was still allegedly holding out his knife and now threatening the couple. Following the physical altercation, Dealmeida-Fernandes went back to his car. As he drove away, he allegedly pointed a gun at the couple, yelling a racial slur at both of them and asking, "You want to die?" before fleeing the scene.

More from Law&Crime: 'You were going too slow': Man who felt 'disrespected' shot female driver who refused to apologize for cutting him off, police say

On Friday, police tracked down Dealmeida-Fernandes at his home in Miami. After he left his home and got into his car, police initiated a traffic stop and took him into custody. Police said he was carrying a pocketknife in his right pocket and a gun was found in his car.

After Dealmeida-Fernandes was read his rights, he allegedly admitted to the verbal altercation and threatening the couple with the knife and gun. He was arrested and booked into the Metrowest Detention Center, where he is being held on $20,000 bond. His next court date is a bond hearing scheduled for Dec. 10.