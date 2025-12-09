A 25-year-old Bojangles manager in Georgia allegedly shot his employee's father to death in the parking lot of the restaurant during an argument.

Maurice Evans stands accused of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in the shooting death of Dominique Goodman. According to police, officers responded to a shooting around 1:15 p.m. at the Bojangles at 9135 Roosevelt Highway in the Atlanta suburb of Palmetto.

When cops arrived, they found Goodman dead in the parking lot. Goodman's friend told NBC affiliate WXIA that the victim's teenage daughter works at the restaurant. She called her father because she was having a problem with her boss.

"I guess her and the manager might have got into it or something like that, so she called her dad, which any child would do, and the dad came up there to see about his daughter," family friend Marlene Lately said in an interview with the TV station.

An argument reportedly ensued between Goodman and Evans in the parking lot. That's when Evans allegedly shot Goodman dead. Cops placed Evans under arrest and took him to the Fulton County Jail, where he remains in custody.

In another interview with local ABC affiliate WSB, Lately called the violence senseless.

"These people need to put these guns down, and [Evans] should've gone home like the [other] manager told him and none of this would've happened. She would have a father. They would have their cousin and their brother, and you know, it's at the holiday," Lately said.

A Bojangles spokesperson sent the following statement to Law&Crime:

"We are aware of the tragic incident that occurred at a franchised restaurant location in Palmetto, Georgia. Our hearts go out to the victim and all those impacted by this senseless act. The safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. The franchisee is fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. We strongly condemn all acts of violence. Out of respect for everyone involved and the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we will defer further details to the police."