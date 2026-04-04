A man in Wisconsin is accused of threatening to fatally shoot his parents and leading law enforcement on a 14-hour standoff during which he allegedly warned he "would kill everyone."

Vance Lee, 33, stands charged with failure to comply with an officer's attempt to take person into custody, disorderly conduct, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and ten counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

On March 27 and 28, Lee was at his parents' home in the area of 68th Street and West Brentwood Avenue in Milwaukee, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local Fox affiliate WITI. The defendant was allegedly threatening his parents, including walking down the stairs of the house with a rifle and handgun and threatening to shoot them.

The defendant reportedly called his brother at one point and said, "We are all dying today."

The parents stayed in their bedroom because they feared what their son could do, authorities said. They told police that Lee told them he "would kill everyone and hide in the basement ready for anything if police arrived."

The parents made clear that they loved their son but could not handle his threats, the court document added.

On March 28, at about 8:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the home. Though law enforcement demanded that Lee exit, he allegedly would not come out, barricaded the home, and even used a shotgun to shoot down a drone from the house's second floor.

The standoff continued into the night, and photos from the area TV station showed authorities deploying tear gas into the residence and parking at least one armored vehicle outside.

About 14 hours after the standoff began, at approximately 10:20 p.m. that night, Lee surrendered. Authorities reportedly found inside the home a shotgun, four rifles, five handguns, body armor, and 800 rounds of ammunition.

Lee allegedly admitted to drinking and smoking meth in the recent past. He was booked into jail and ordered to be held on $50,000 bond.

The defendant is set to appear in court on April 7.