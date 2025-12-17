A Florida man was arrested last week after he "brake-checked" an e-bike rider with a golf cart, causing his body to fly forward onto the back of it "with his legs dangling" on the ground, cops say. The driver then "dragged him for 50 to 100 yards" — leaving the victim with multiple injuries — before fleeing, according to police.

A resident who witnessed the incident unfold on Marco Island told investigators he saw "what looked like something falling off the back" of Steven Pickett's golf cart, which turned out to be the victim, but Pickett refused to stop, per a local police report.

"[The witness] yelled to the driver that something just fell off … but the driver just waved and kept going," the report says, noting how Pickett "looked at him in amazement," in reference to the witness.

Deputies responded to the scene on Collier Boulevard in Marco Island after receiving a report about a crash with injuries. Upon the deputies' arrival, the victim told them he was riding his e-bike southbound on North Collier Boulevard when he first encountered Pickett in the golf cart.

"He was riding his e-bike … and a male golf cart driver screamed at him to get out of the road," according to police. "[The victim] stated he pulled off to the right at the next road … He stated the vehicle kept going and was no longer behind him."

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

The e-bike rider continued southbound on North Collier and eventually caught up to Pickett and attempted to take a photo of his golf cart license plate. As he snapped the photo, he told police that Pickett deliberately "brake-checked" him, reducing his speed from 30 mph to zero, the arrest report says.

"[The victim] stated he rear-ended the golf cart causing his body to fly forward onto the back of the golf cart with his legs dangling on the ground and leaving his bike behind him on the ground," the report alleges. "He stated the golf cart driver dragged him for 50-100 yards while [the victim] was telling the guy to stop because he was going to get hurt/possibly killed by the accident."

The victim told cops that despite "yelling" repeatedly to pull the golf cart over, Pickett allegedly kept driving until he fell off. Cops tracked down Pickett and spoke to him about what happened, according to the report. He allegedly claimed that the victim was "coming up on him at a high rate of speed," causing him to fear for his own safety.

"He stated he did not know why this guy was coming up on him so fast, but he was afraid of what this person might do," police say. "He stated he did slam on his brakes and that no person or vehicle was in front of his vehicle which would have caused him to slam on his brakes."

More from Law&Crime: 'The child fell into the roadway': Tow truck driver hauls away Honda with 4-year-old inside, father chases after him and watches his kid tumble out after opening door, cops say

Pickett admitted that the "guy hit the back of his golf cart with the e-bike and held on to the back as he continued driving forward," per the arrest report. He allegedly stated that the man was yelling at him to stop but he was too scared to pull over.

"He stated he did stop and advised that after the male got off his golf cart, the man started chasing him after he started to drive away," police allege. "He stated he did not stop after the accident and went immediately to his place of employment. … He stated he did not report the accident as he did not know anyone was hurt."

Cops say the victim was treated for injuries at the scene and later went to the hospital after experiencing further pain in his stomach.

Pickett was arrested Monday and charged with felony hit-and-run, leaving the scene of a crash involving an injury. He was released on bond and is due in court on Jan. 12, 2026.