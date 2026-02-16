A North Carolina man who police said fled the state after fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend on Valentine's Day was arrested more than 400 miles away.

Caleb Fosnaugh, 25, was identified by the Moore County Sheriff's Office as the suspect in a double homicide in Vass, a town around 60 miles southwest of Raleigh, on Saturday. According to a series of Facebook posts about the case, police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a home at 7:45 a.m. When deputies arrived, they discovered the bodies of 28-year-old Matthew Wade and 21-year-old Katya Tovmash. The same day, Fosnaugh was named as the suspect.

Fosnaugh was tracked down later the same day and taken into custody in Ohio. Police confirmed that he and Tovmash used to be in a relationship while they both lived in Ohio.

After Fosnaugh's arrest, police released the names of the victims. According to police and Wade's family, he was an active-duty soldier in the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Bragg. His relationship with Tovmash, a Ukrainian refugee, was just beginning, and he lived with her in her home in Vass, according to reporting by local NBC affiliate WRAL.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Tovmash was also living with and raising some of her younger siblings after her family fled from Ukraine two years ago. The sheriff's office did not confirm family accounts that some of those siblings were in the house at the time of the shooting.

More from Law&Crime: Angry ex-boyfriend barges into former lover's home and shoots her new man in the head after finding him 'hiding in the closet' in bedroom months after breakup

A friend of Tovmash's family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral.

Fosnaugh remains in the custody of the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office in Ohio. He is expected to be extradited to Moore County to face charges for two counts of murder and one count of breaking and entering.