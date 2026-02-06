A Florida man has been arrested in connection with his girlfriend's death months after he allegedly beat her and left her for dead.

Florian Renaudo, 55, was denied bond during his latest court appearance after he was charged with second-degree murder. The charge came in connection with the death of 32-year-old Natasha Lampley, who was found unconscious on Nov. 18, 2025. She died of her injuries on Dec. 3, 2025.

According to an arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, surveillance cameras from a restaurant parking lot in Miami captured Renaudo following Lampley on the night of Nov. 18, 2025, right before she started screaming for help.

Police said Renaudo and Lampley were seen walking outside a liquor store at 8:55 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2025. A woman who talked to police after Lampley's death recognized Lampley in the video wearing pink shoes and said she was Renaudo's girlfriend.

Two minutes later, after Renaudo and Lampley were off-camera, a woman's voice could be heard yelling "Help!" Police said the woman's voice yelled out "[s]even times until she goes quiet."

A witness who knew Renaudo told police that he said he "slapped" Lampley.

According to the affidavit, Lampley was found by Miami Fire Rescue personnel lying unconscious on a sidewalk near some train tracks after a 911 call reported at 9:03 p.m. that a woman was "being beaten." She was taken to the hospital with severe head injuries, which proved to be fatal. Lampley, who was the mother of two boys, was in a coma until she died on Dec. 3, 2025.

Police arrested Renaudo on Tuesday and charged him with second-degree murder. He was denied bond during his first court appearance and remains in custody at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 25.