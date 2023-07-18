University employee admits she sexually abused a juvenile boy while watching TV at a friend’s apartment: Police

An employee at the University of Arkansas is accused of sexually abusing a juvenile, allegedly preying on him while they were at her friend’s apartment in Rogers, Arkansas.

Stephanie Gueck Neipling, 42, faces a count of sexual assault in the fourth degree, according to records.

The Rogers Police Department got a hotline call on July 11, 2023, according the partially redacted probable cause affidavit. The call was regarding a person, whose identity is redacted, having “sexual intercourse” with Neipling.

The victim said he was with Neipling at a residence on July 8 and she sexually abused him.

“[Redacted] stated later on that evening Stephanie had sent him a message via Snapchat stating that he could come next door to her friend’s apartment because she was there alone,” authorities said. He went over and another sexual abuse encounter happened, he told investigators in the affidavit.

On July 9, Neipling allegedly sent the victim nude photos of herself and wrote sexual messages to him. She asked him about his experience the night before, authorities said.

Cops said they interviewed Neipling on Thursday.

After being told she was free to leave and under no obligation to speak to him, Neipling at first allegedly denied the allegations but, in the words of the affidavit, “admitted to having sexual intercourse” with a person, whose identity is redacted.

She allegedly said they had an encounter in her friend’s apartment. The juvenile is said to have left the apartment after that. Later, the friend left the apartment and the juvenile returned. Neipling and the victim had more illicit sexual activity.

“Stephanie admitted to later sending [redacted] nude photos of her breast,” they said.

Court records show that Neipling’s husband is divorcing her and seeking sole custody of their two children. He cites “abuse of a minor” as one reason he’s leaving her, according to the filing dated Friday, the day after the arrest.

The defendant faces a count of sexual assault in the fourth degree. Bond is set at $50,000.

The University of Arkansas website has previously referred to Neipling as the Associate Director of External Relations for the Don Tyson Center for Agricultural Sciences. Her profile page was removed from the website during the writing of this article.

