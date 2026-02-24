An Illinois man who was working two jobs — one at Amazon, one at Uber Eats — to provide for his family was found dead after making his final late-night delivery for Uber Eats.

According to reporting by local ABC affiliate WLS, 28-year-old Daniel Figueroa had finished working a shift at Amazon on Sunday before starting a late-night shift as an Uber Eats driver. After Figueroa dropped off a food delivery at Loretto Hospital in Chicago at 2 a.m. on Monday, he was found unresponsive outside, and his van was missing.

Figueroa was brought to another hospital, where he died. Police said they were investigating his death as a homicide.

While no suspects have been named, police announced on Tuesday that a person of interest was in custody. Local CW affiliate WGN reported that police said Figueroa may have been carjacked by two men and a woman.

According to WGN's reporting, police said Figueroa had completed his delivery, and the doctor who made the order was able to track his movements as he approached the hospital. When the doctor went to get his food, he saw Figueroa lying on the ground.

Police said surveillance cameras captured Figueroa trying to stop three people from taking his van. According to the police, he was dragged for half a block before the van sped away.

Figueroa's father told WGN that his son's delivery at Loretta Hospital was his final drop-off of the night. He told WGN, "He was on his way home. This was going to be his last stop."

Figueroa's girlfriend, Sandra Guerrero, told WLS that she and Figueroa were planning to celebrate her young son's birthday on Monday. In a GoFundMe page she started to raise money for funeral expenses and bills, she said Figueroa was the main source of financial support for her and her son, whom he treated like his own.

Authorities have not released a cause of death for Figueroa. The homicide investigation is ongoing. Both Loretto Hospital and Uber provided comments to the press stating that they were cooperating with law enforcement.