Law enforcement in Pennsylvania is on the lookout for a teenager who authorities say killed his mother and severely wounded his father during a shooting earlier this week.

Jarrod Noll, 18, is currently wanted in relation to the homicide and attempted homicide, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The underlying incident occurred on Dec. 26, at a residence on Garrison Ridge Road in Freeport Township – a tiny municipality located along the Keystone State's border with West Virginia.

Just before 2 p.m., state troopers arrived at the family's home in response to a shooting involving two victims, according to a press release issued by the law enforcement agency. There, troopers found a woman and a man, each suffering from a lone gunshot wound.

Both victims were transported to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia for treatment, police said.

The woman ultimately succumbed to her injuries, according to law enforcement. The man is currently in stable condition.

Investigators quickly determined the victims were husband and wife and later identified the couple's own son as the suspect.

Following the fatal shooting, Noll fled the scene on foot before law enforcement arrived, according to the press release.

An "extensive" search of the area surrounding the family's residence was unable to turn up the wanted teen, police said.

Investigators later expanded their search parameters and asked for the public's help in apprehending the alleged parricidal killer.

The press release describes the suspect as follows:

…a white male with brown hair, thick eyebrows, and a mustache, approximately six feet tall with a normal build. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and brown boots. The suspect may be armed and dangerous.

"Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police immediately or call 911," the press release goes on. "The public is advised not to approach the suspect if seen."

State police included two photographs from a gas station surveillance camera that purport to show Noll.

Details about the incident are scarce as of this writing.

Law enforcement did not release a motive or details about what they believe precipitated the fatal bout of domestic violence.

The investigation is said to be ongoing.