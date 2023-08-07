Transgender woman claims ex won’t return surgically removed testicles, saying he’s got them in a ‘Mason jar kept in fridge next to the eggs’

A 40-year-old transgender woman in Michigan is suing her ex-boyfriend, claiming that he is refusing to return her surgically removed testicles, which he is allegedly keeping in a jar inside of his refrigerator, court officials confirmed to Law&Crime.

According to a copy of an affidavit obtained by The Detroit News, Brianna Kingsley filed a claim against 37-year-old William Wojciechowski seeking the return of her genitals and thousands of dollars in damages.

“Defendant retains possession of my surgically extracted testicles, preserved in Mason jar kept in [the] fridge next to the eggs,” Kingsley reportedly wrote in the filing. “Demand immediate return of my human remains specimen and damages of $6,500.”

Kingsley filed the two-page handwritten claim and accompanying affidavit on Thursday in Michigan’s 50th District Court in Pontiac, the court office manager confirmed in an email to Law&Crime.

However, Wojciechowski — who claims he was not made aware of the court filing until he was reached for comment — reportedly told Detroit News that Kingsley’s claims are actually part of an ongoing campaign of harassment since the two of them broke up about eight months ago in December of last year.

“[Kingsley] picked up all her possessions when we broke up,” he reportedly told the newspaper. “She took everything she wanted then.”

When asked if he planned on returning the surgically removed genitals, Wojciechowski reportedly responded by saying does not “owe her anything,” referring to Kingsley.

He further claimed that he planned on using Kingsley’s latest filing in his ongoing legal claims against her.

“I’ll be telling my lawyer about this because it’s getting ridiculous,” Wojciechowski reported said. “She’s been harassing me ever since we broke up.”

Wojciechowski reportedly claimed that Kingsley had been threatening him and would show up at his place of employment. He backed up his harassment allegations by providing the Detroit Press with a copy of a personal protection order filed in Oakland County Circuit Court in December 2022. The order, signed by Circuit Court Judge Lisa Gorcyca, reportedly states that Kingsley is prohibited from purchasing a firearm and from having any personal or third-party contact with Wojciechowski. The order also prohibits her from contacting Wojciechowski through social media.

In an April 2022 TikTok video titled “The unboxing of Dees Nuts,” which had been viewed more than 1,000 times as of Monday morning, Kingsley appears to make light of her gender transition. In the video, ACDC’s “Big Balls” plays in the background as Kingsley sits down in a chair next to a white box with an envelope atop it. She reads the letter in the envelope before opening the box and pulling out a plastic bag marked with a biohazard sticker. She then points to what are presumably her surgically removed testicles before placing them back in the box, giggling, spinning, and doing a curtsy before exiting the frame.

Kingsley in 2020 pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor assault stemming from a domestic violence incident that took place in December 2019.

According to a report from the Royal Oak Tribune, Kingsley pulled a knife on her roommate, another transgender woman, during a domestic argument.

“In the kitchen, Kingsley grabbed a knife with a 6-inch blade and told the victim to leave the house,” police reportedly said. “When the victim didn’t immediately comply, the suspect held the knife above her head in a threatening manner.”

At the time of the 2019 incident, Kingsley reportedly had outstanding warrants for assault, obstructing police, and drunk driving.

