Arizona cops have recommended child abuse charges against two parents who were allegedly partying and not paying attention to their 18-month-old son when he fell into a pool and drowned. The boy was declared dead at the hospital and then found alive in the morgue hours later, officials say.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is currently reviewing whether to formally file the felony child abuse charges against the parents of Vincent Fiordilino, who was found floating facedown in a backyard swimming pool during a Super Bowl party in February, according to AZ Family.

A police report says the boy's father and mother, who are from Gilbert, both admitted to smoking marijuana and not watching their son closely during the party. It alleges that the boy was not seen falling into the pool due to "the potential of both parents' state of mind being impaired by marijuana and/or other mind-altering substances."

First responders rushed Vincent to a local hospital and a doctor declared him dead that evening. The boy was moved to the hospital's morgue around 7:23 p.m. and then found alive and breathing around 11:52 p.m. by a medical examiner's team, according to police.

A GoFundMe launched for the family describes Vincent as a "miracle baby" and says his mom and dad experienced "every parent's worst nightmare." The campaign's creator reports that Vincent was underwater for five minutes before he was found.

"Vincent was declared deceased," the GoFundMe says. "His devastated parents were sent home in unimaginable grief. But God had other plans. A little after 11:30 p.m., the family received a call no one expected: the medical examiner had detected a faint heartbeat. Vincent was immediately airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital, fighting for his life."

The police report explains that when the doctor who declared Vincent dead went to notify the parents of their son's death, a nurse said, "I have a pulse," according to AZ Family. When an officer alerted the doctor, he "arrogantly" insisted that "he was the doctor, he has the medical degree, he went to medical school for a reason, and to let him do his thing," the report states.

Officers who were at the hospital allegedly saw the doctor tell hospital staff to stop performing lifesaving measures on Vincent due to the child's condition. His parents and the officers both expressed concerns that the child appeared to still be breathing, and reported seeing and hearing him taking gasps of air. Hospital staff told them it was "agonal breathing."

Police have said the doctor will not face criminal charges.

After being transported to Phoenix Children's Hospital, the family's GoFundMe says Vincent's organs began shutting down.

"His kidneys, lungs, and liver were all struggling," the fundraiser explains. "An MRI was ordered later that day to determine brain activity and potential damage. The results came back showing only two tiny 'pencil‑dot' areas of potential brain damage, and doctors expressed grave concern."

Vincent "continued to fight" and additional tests later showed no brain damage, according to the GoFundMe. "He will need extensive therapy, ongoing medical monitoring, and support for his healing organs," the fundraiser says.