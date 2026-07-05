Three Oklahoma nursing home employees are headed to prison after they recorded Snapchat videos of themselves playing with a female patient's pubic hair, showed several people going to the bathroom and even mocked a dead woman.

McKenzie Bolfa, 22, and Aubrey Granata, 23, were sentenced to a decade behind bars. Jade Williams, 23, is serving 12 years in prison. They all pleaded guilty to elder abuse and conspiracy.

It happened at Golden Age Nursing Home in Guthrie, about 30 miles north of downtown Oklahoma City. Cops arrested the trio in June 2024. The Guthrie Police Department started investigating two months earlier when a former employee and friend of the suspects received a Snapchat from Williams showing Bolfa twisting the pubic hair of a female patient.

The caption said "give me a mohawk," a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime said. Williams recorded the video with Granata in the background laughing.

Cops say the patient was nude from the waist down and lay motionless. The person who received the video alerted nursing home administrators who in turn called police.

Bolfa in an interview with cops said she didn't know exactly why they wanted to speak with her other than that she heard a rumor about her completing perineal care on a patient who had gone to the bathroom on herself. She claimed she did not know about any video of the incident. Bolfa said she enlisted the help of Williams and Granata to clean the patient up.

When asked about her twisting the woman's pubic hair, Bolfa said she was just cleaning up fecal matter. Bolfa also said if she was laughing it was because her and the patient were joking around. She insisted that patients would know they were being photographed if there were any pictures taken of her in the nursing home.

But cops didn't buy her explanation.

"They had excuses for some of their behavior, but it didn't really match up with the evidence that we had uncovered," Guthrie Police Chief Don Sweger told local NBC affiliate KFOR.

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Cops looked at all three of the suspects' phones and found more disturbing videos. Several showed patients going to the bathroom, including one that showed a close-up of a resident's genitals and another where a woman's breast was exposed, the affidavit said. One allegedly depicts Williams pulling down the patient's pants, exposing her diaper. Detectives also uncovered a photo of Bolfa laying on bed next to a dead patient with her mouth open wide, mimicking the woman's facial expression, according to the affidavit.

"It's probably one of the saddest things," Sweger told KFOR. "We take service to everybody very responsibly, but especially for those who don't have a voice for themselves."

The nursing home released the following statement to local media outlets:

Golden Age Nursing Home endeavors to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents. Upon receiving information related to certain allegations against its employees, the facility began working with local law enforcement and other appropriate authorities to respond. The employees involved had cleared background checks, were educated related to resident's rights/safety and have been terminated from employment. We are committed to protecting the privacy and safety of the residents and families involved and will continue to keep them updated with any developments related to this matter.

Bolfa and Granata were sentenced on Tuesday while Williams learned her fate last year. The three are also facing civil lawsuits on behalf of the victims.