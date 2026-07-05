A U.S. Army soldier and his fiancee allegedly shot dead her boyfriend because the victim possessed "inappropriate pictures" of her on his phone before they ditched his body near a military base in Washington state.

Aydee Casado-Dominguez and Humberto Rodriguez Hernandez, both 21, stand accused of second-degree murder, desecration of human remains and six counts of identity theft in the death of Caelick Bradley.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, Tacoma police began searching for Bradley on June 12 when his mother called to say she had not heard from him in several days. He was supposed to move back to Virginia but stopped answering calls and messages, which was unlike him.

Cops conducted a welfare check at his apartment but could not find him. Bradley's friends said he was in a relationship with Casado-Dominguez. She was also engaged to Hernandez, per police.

Bradley's friends alleged that Casado-Dominguez was sending "threatening messages" to him and she wanted Hernandez to fight him. Investigators spoke to Casado-Dominguez who claimed she last saw Bradley on June 8 when he texted her that he was going to see a friend but got a flat tire.

But the friend said Casado-Dominguez picked Bradley up from the apartment. Phone records confirmed the friend's account, the affidavit stated.

Bradley's bank records provided more clues. They showed someone used his card at a local Walmart to buy more than $700 worth of items. Surveillance video showed it was Hernandez and Casado-Dominguez who were allegedly using the card the day before Bradley's mom called police. Military police arrested Hernandez at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, where he is a service member.

In a Mirandized interview, Hernandez said his fiancee handed him Bradley's card and he "just went with it." Detectives then began pressing him about Bradley's whereabouts. Hernandez "eventually confirmed" that Bradley was dead and took police to an area just outside the military base where they ditched the victim's body, according to the affidavit.

Bradley's remains were wrapped in some blankets tied together with ratchet straps. Hernandez said he returned to the apartment where he and Casado-Dominguez lived on June 9 and found Bradley dead on the couch with gunshot wounds, cops wrote.

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Hernandez said Casado-Dominguez told him that Bradley showed up to the apartment "unannounced" and the two began arguing about "his possession of inappropriate pictures of her" on his phone, prosecutors wrote.

She fired a shot at him as she was falling to the ground and hit him, according to Casado-Dominguez's account relayed to Hernandez. Bradley ran away but Casado-Dominguez chased him and brought him back to the apartment where he died, cops said.

Hernandez and Casado-Dominguez allegedly wrapped up the body with blankets and ratchet straps and ditched the remains near the base. They left behind her 2-year-old when they were disposing of the body, detectives said.

Investigators arrested Casado-Dominguez. She denied involvement in the alleged murder and claimed she was partying with friends she declined to identify the day Bradley died, per the affidavit.

The suspects have pleaded not guilty and remain in the Pierce County Jail on $1 million bonds. Their next court date is on July 22.

Bradley's mother, in a GoFundMe account description, said her son served in the Army at Joint Base Lewis-McChord from 2017 to 2023. He was working as a security guard at the Port of Tacoma UPS facility at the time of his death.