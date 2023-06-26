Tragedy struck the greater Boston area on Sunday as three family members – and devoted local parishioners – were stabbed to death in their own home on the same day that two of the victims were supposed to have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

The 911 call came to the Newton Police Department from someone who knew the family. The caller arrived at the residence on Broadway Street during the late morning hours and discovered the worst.

Jill D’Amore, 73, Bruno D’Amore, 74, and the wife’s mother, Lucia Arpino, 97, had been beaten – and all had visible stab wounds.

Police did not identify the victims in their initial press release about the horrific slayings. They were later identified in a letter from the family that was released by their church.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share that the terrible tragedy that happened yesterday in Newton hit very close to home…impacting our faith community and our own family,” Paul Arpino and Ginny Arpino wrote. “They were our cousins and Aunt…and to Rita (Dugan) and Isabella they were more than best friends, they were adopted family.”

Fellow church members were concerned when they noticed that the deceased had, in an extremely atypical turn of events, not shown up for mass at Our Lady of Help Christians Parish.

“Their 50th anniversary was to be celebrated in a blessing after communion at the 10 a.m. Mass,” Father Dan Riley of Our Lady Help of Christians told Boston-based ABC affiliate WCVB. “When they didn’t show up – I can’t go into the details about who discovered them – but we became notified, and myself and a number of the staff spent the day there.”

“They’re terrific people,” the priest continued. “Very well known.”

The letter from the family fondly remembered each of the deceased as devoted churchgoers:

Jill had taken on the ministry of beautifying our church’s environment. Without a single day of liturgical training she simply followed her heart, caring for the flowers and decorating for the liturgical seasons. She spent endless hours in the care of our church. Bruno was known for his big voice and his exuberant personality and as “head chef,’ he proudly flipped the burgers at the parish picnic. Lucia, until Covid, never missed a 10 am Mass. For over 60 years she and her husband Alberto sat in the “North End” section of our church. Lucia will be especially missed on the upcoming Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festa weekend as she faithfully walked in that procession through the streets of Nonantum well into her 90’s.

“Three beloved parishioners – salt of the earth people, just great, great people – and it’s a terrible tragedy,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said on Monday.

A press release issued by the DA’s office says there appeared to be signs of forced entry into the home while also noting that an attempted break-in was recently reported “about a half mile from the location of the death investigation.” The two incidents, however, are not yet believed to be connected.

Police have urged caution in the Nonantum and Newtonville neighborhoods of Newton.

“I am very concerned with such a violent crime taking place,” Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said during a press conference. “Whereas this individual [or] individuals are still at large.”

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in the case – particularly for any surveillance footage on the day in question.

“As we mourn the victims of this senseless, and violent tragedy we ask all members of our community to remain alert and vigilant,” the NPD said in a follow-up press release . “We continue to supplement each shift with extra officers who will be performing directed patrols.”

There are no known suspects at the time of this writing.

