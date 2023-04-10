Someone tossed a puppy out of a moving vehicle during a chase for an attempted murder suspect, according to cops in Los Angeles, California.

Fortunately, the little dog is okay, police said.

“On April 7, 2023, around 12:12 p.m., Southeast officers initiated a pursuit of a wanted suspect in connection to an attempted murder/carjacking that occurred on March 26, 2023, in the area of 101st Street & San Pedro Street,” officers said.

The chase went through several cities in Los Angeles County, finally ending in Carson at Vermont Avenue and Belson Street, according to cops.

“During the pursuit, a puppy was placed in a designer bag (photo) and then tossed from the suspect’s moving vehicle,” officers claim. “Miraculously the dog emerged unharmed and was rescued by responding LAPD officers. The puppy is now in the care of South L.A. Animal Services, where it is presently being held pending an investigation into the abandonment concern that was noted during the pursuit.”

Police did not specify how fast the vehicle was moving at the time. Cops said they arrested three people in the incident. They did not suggest who allegedly tossed out the dog.

Gustavo Alvarez, 27, a Los Angeles man. He was arrested for the attempted murder and carjacking that sparked this chase in the first place, police said. He was held without bail.

Lynette Moreno, 27, a Los Angeles woman. Police accuse her of setting up the second getaway vehicle. She is charged for accessory/evading. Her bail was set at $67,500.

Michelle Zamudio, 25, a Santa Monica resident. Officers claim she was the driver of the second getaway vehicle. She is charged with evading. Her bail was set at $75,000.

The investigation was ongoing, officers said Saturday.

