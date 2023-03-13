Five people are dead in Florida in what police think is a murder-suicide. The incident was discovered Friday morning in the 14800 block of NW 87th Court, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department in Florida. Three women and two men were found dead. Officers suggest one of the men carried out the killing.

“According to investigators, at approximately 9:52 a.m., uniform officers from the Town of Miami Lakes district, were dispatched to a residence in the 14800 block of NW 87th Court in reference to a welfare check,” officers said. “Upon arrival, they met with a relative who was attempting to contact her family members but was not getting a response.”

Police said they entered the home through a rear window and found five people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced those people dead.

Officers said they found one of the men inside a bedroom with what seemed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Accordingly, cops think this was a murder-suicide.

Police did not immediately provide more information when Law&Crime reached out on Monday.

Current situation in Miami Lakes where “multiple bodies were found” inside a home, according to @MiamiDadePD (NW 147th LN and 87th Ct.) @wsvn pic.twitter.com/gOGvZCXMaJ — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 10, 2023

3 Miami-Dade Medical Examiner trucks are now here in Miami Lakes, hours after 5 were found dead inside a NW 87th Ct home, where police suspect a quadruple murder-suicide occurred. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/2ugN0b7RoA — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 10, 2023

Family identified two of the victims as Yohanka Aguilar, 54, and her son Dhany Aguilar, 34, according to NBC Miami.

“I can’t believe it,” Rolando Aguilat, who is Yohanka’s ex-husband and Dhany’s father, told the outlet in Spanish.

Two other victims were a pair of adult siblings and a 58-year-old woman who had just moved from Cuba to South Florida, according to WSVN.

“Never anything happens like this,” a local told the outlet. “This is crazy, out of the ordinary.”

