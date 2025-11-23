A Nevada teen going 100 mph in a 45 mph zone caused an "intentional" 12-car crash with his Infiniti after slamming into vehicles stopped at a red light, cops say. His pregnant girlfriend and another driver were killed.

"He was not impaired by alcohol or drugs," Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters on Friday about 19-year-old suspect Jose Gutierrez, according to local NBC affiliate KSNV.

"Therefore, we believe based on all of the evidence to date, including a very descriptive video, that his actions were intentional, which gives rise to a charge of murder," Wolfson said. "All indications are that there was no braking before the collision, and that by itself gives rise to a degree of intentional conduct."

Gutierrez appeared in court Friday and had his bail hearing delayed following a brief hearing, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. He is accused of causing the 12-car crash at the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Jones Boulevard last Tuesday.

Cops say Gutierrez was driving a silver 2011 Infiniti G37 with his pregnant girlfriend, Adilene Rincon, 20, riding with him as a passenger. He slammed into multiple cars that were stopped at a red light, killing another driver identified as Edward Garcia, 38, who died at the scene.

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

"Several others were transported to UMC Trauma, including one person in life-threatening condition and another in serious condition," Las Vegas Metro Police said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Investigators found a marijuana vape in one of Gutierrez's pockets after the crash, but authorities say he was not impaired at the time of the incident. Gutierrez was initially charged with four counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm before his charges were upgraded to open murder, attempted murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon.

Court records obtained by local ABC affiliate KTNV show that Gutierrez was cited for speeding in October after police caught him going 52 mph in a 35 mph zone. He was also arrested in April for intimidating a police officer who responded to a report of a woman claiming she was hit by Gutierrez.

"What's up foo," Gutierrez allegedly told the cop.

"I'll f—ing shoot you," he said, according to court documents. "I'll kill you."

Gutierrez is due back in court on Jan. 6 for his arraignment.