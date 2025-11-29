A man in Pennsylvania is accused of stabbing a woman to death in her apartment after she refused to have sex with him.

Glenn Whittier, 54, faces criminal homicide and tampering with evidence charges in the death of 59-year-old Pamela Puskar, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced.

On Friday night, Whittier was spending time with a friend at Loyalhanna Apartments in Latrobe, according to authorities.

At some point, Puskar entered the friend's apartment looking for her own friend, and Whittier asked her for cigarettes, Pittsburgh-based ABC affiliate WTAE reported.

Whittier is believed to have followed Puskar to her apartment and suggested they have sex – a suggestion she shot down.

The clock had since passed midnight into Saturday morning and Whittier's friend called him, with Whittier suggesting he was going to engage in a sex act with Puskar, according to court documents obtained by The Tribune-Review.

Puskar could be heard in the background of that conversation stating, "You're not touching me," according to police.

Later that morning, phone calls to Puskar and knocks on her door went unanswered. Finally, on Sunday at about 8 a.m., entry was made into her apartment, where she was found dead in her kitchen.

Investigators believe Whittier killed her on Saturday morning.

Surveillance footage captured Whittier leaving the Loyalhanna Apartments at approximately 7 a.m. on Saturday morning carrying a Ginger Ale box and with his hood tied tight around his face, according to the district attorney's office.

An autopsy performed on Puskar determined she was stabbed multiple times and died as a result of homicide. Whittier was arrested on Wednesday, and, while being led to a law enforcement vehicle, had some words for inquiring reporters.

"Do you believe you're innocent?" a reporter asked the suspect. "Yes," he replied, according to WTAE.

"What were you doing in Ms. Puskar's apartment?" another journalist asked.

"No comment," he responded.

"Did you know Ms. Puskar, and if so, how?" the first reporter asked.

"That was the very first time we met through a friend," he said back.

Whittier was arraigned on Wednesday and denied bail.

He is expected back in court on Dec. 8.

The defendant reportedly previously served time in prison for two assaults on women. In one of the cases, in 2015, he was accused of holding a woman captive for days, beating her with a hammer and pouring bleach into her eyes.

Court records show Whittier pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge in 2016 and was sentenced to between 2 and 5 years in prison.

An obituary for Puskar says she died "as a result of an act of terrible violence."

She is remembered as being a member of the Latrobe Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post #515 and for loving to do crossword puzzles.