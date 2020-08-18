Texas Man Murdered a Cancer Researcher as She Jogged, Told an Officer ‘I Ain’t a Coward’: Police

A Texas man is charged with allegedly murdering a cancer researcher who was out jogging. Newly released documents detail how police suggest Bakari Abiona Moncrief, 29, killed local mother Sarmistha Sen, 43, according to CBS DFW.

Surveillance footage depicted the defendant attempting to break into a local home, police said.

Moncrief attacked Sen nearby at a trail. Authorities did not reveal the weapons, but said Sen died from “blunt force injury.” Her blood was on the defendant’s shirt, and DNA on his body, officers said.

Authorities suggested in documents that Moncrief showed possible signs of mental illness.

“I ain’t a coward,” he allegedly told an officer.

Moncrief was originally arrested on the burglary charge on August 1. He is now also charged with capital murder. Records viewed by Law&Crime show that he remains at the Collin County Detention Center as of Tuesday.

His attorney Joshua Andor only told CNN that his client was arraigned Monday afternoon. He otherwise declined to comment.

A GoFundMe organized by Sen’s husband Arindam Roy has raised over $44,000 of a $50,000 goal as of Tuesday. The money will go to cancer research charities. The Roy family is promising to match contributions of up to $50,000.

