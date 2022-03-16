My prayers are with my son who suffers from multiple autistic tendencies since birth; and my ex-husband’s family. This is a tragedy that no family should endure. As facts continue to come out, I hope the public will respect us and our privacy to sort out what transpired. My son is not your ‘normal’ teenager. I hope people become more aware of disabilities and how important it is to make sure they are addressed and medical attention is available to them. As well as making sure firearms are kept safely away from those that require special needs and attention.