A man is accused of stabbing his 8-year-old grandson to death. Phillip Hughes, 62, was arrested on Sunday, according to The Richland Hills Police Department.

Cops said they were called out on Sunday about a juvenile being stabbed. The suspect — his own grandfather, Hughes — was found nearby and arrested, police claim. But the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers did not name the child.

“On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at about 7:50 am, the Richland Hills Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a reported stabbing at a residence in the 3500 block of Labadie Drive in Richland Hills, TX,” cops said. “Neighboring police and fire agencies also responded to assist.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but they don’t currently think anyone else is involved. They did not immediately release information on an alleged motive.

“The suspect, 62-year-old Phillip Hughes, who has been identified as the grandfather to the victim, was located near the residence by officers and taken into police custody without incident,” officers said. “The suspect was transported to the Joint Detention Center at North Richland Hills Police Department where he is being held for Capital Murder and awaiting arraignment.”

“The Richland Hills Police Department would like to express its condolences to those affected by this senseless tragedy and ask for continued prayers for everyone involved,” cops said.

