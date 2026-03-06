A man walking through a public park in Georgia allegedly shoved two kids riding bicycles into a fountain and then went to enjoy a concert — that is, until cops showed up to arrest him.

Cops in Sandy Springs, which is north of Atlanta, said in a press release that they responded the evening of Feb. 28 to City Springs Park located at 1 Galambos Way after two juveniles said they were assaulted by a man later identified as Stephen Catterton. They said they were riding their bicycles when a man they didn't know shoved them into a fountain.

The incident was captured on video. It appears to show Catterton walking and the boys riding their bikes toward him. As one goes by, Catterton allegedly pushed him into the fountain. Catterton then bumped the second rider, sending him tumbling toward the fountain on the other side of the sidewalk where he nearly hit his head on a ledge, the video shows.

It appeared unprovoked. Neither boy appeared to be injured.

Officers identified Catterton as the suspect and learned he was attending the concert by the Irish band the High Kings at the Byers Theater. Cops walked in mid-concert and escorted Catterton outside.

They told him he was under arrest.

"What for?" Catterton asked, according to body-camera video.

"For assaulting juveniles," an officer responded. "We have it on video."

Catterton claimed the bicyclists "ran right at me."

Cops weren't having it.

"No, sir, we watched the video," the officers said. "You can tell that to the judge."

Officers took Catterton to jail. He has since bonded out. Police did not specify the charges filed against him.

"Pushing kids off bicycles is not only unacceptable, it's also a quick way to meet our officers," the press release said. "If Mr. Catterton happens to be your neighbor, you may want to use caution."