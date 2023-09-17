Teacher sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexually abusing a student in the classroom

A teacher was sentenced on Thursday for sexually abusing a student in the classroom. Cory Gaylor, 52, must serve at least 13 years in an Idaho prison before he is eligible for parole, but failing any attempts at release, he has to spend a total of 60 years behind bars.

He pleaded guilty back on July 13 to lewd conduct with a minor child under 16 and enticing a child over the internet.

Gaylor, a Spanish teacher at Kuna Middle School, spent weeks pestering the victim for, in the words of the prosecutor’s office, “sex.” Ultimately, he committed the sexual abuse in his classroom.

“An investigation by Kuna Police determined Mr. Gaylor had illegal sexual contact with a minor, and was texting to entice the victim for sex for several weeks prior,” wrote the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office after Gaylor pleaded guilty on July 13 to lewd conduct with a minor child under 16 and enticing a child over the internet.

Authorities arrested Gaylor on Dec. 8, 2022.

“Every day parents send their kids off to school. A place that is supposed to be protected, a place where kids are supposed to get to be kids, a space that is safe for kids to learn and grow,” said Deputy Prosecutor Katelyn Farley during sentencing. “The defendant was a teacher and was supposed to be teaching [the victim]. Instead, the defendant took this safe place and used it to select a victim. The fact that he used his position to engage in this conduct is reprehensible.”

“I want to acknowledge the victim’s courage in coming forward to report this crime,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. “Our society values the protection and safety of our children, and I thank the Ada County Sheriff’s Office detectives for their thorough investigation on this case, which allowed my team to ensure justice for the victim in this case.”

