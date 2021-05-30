‘Targeted and Cowardly’ Mass Shooting: Three Suspects Opened Fire on Crowd Outside Concert, Police Say

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Three shooters opened fire on a crowd outside of a concert overnight in Miami-Dade County, Florida, police said. Patrons were standing outside the building when an SUV drove up to the front of the business, cops said. The suspects stepped out of the vehicle, and fired “indiscriminately into the crowd,” officers said. Two people died at the scene, eight were taken to local hospitals, and twelve were self-transported for medical care, authorities said. At least one victim was described as being in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Nissan Pathfinder. The shooters and slain victims were all described as male.

The motive behind this shooting remains unclear. The investigation is ongoing. From police:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers

(305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477

Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”

The scene of the crime was the El Mula Banquet Hall, according to WPLG. It was rented out for a concert Saturday into Sunday morning. Music stopped after midnight when the suspect vehicle pulled up. The shooters were armed with assault rifles and handguns, police said.

Family members of two victims spoke to the outlet.

Angelica Green said her son had been shot in the stomach. She was one of the loved ones waiting outside of the emergency room at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“He called us frantic, saying he had been shot, that it hurts and that he loves us,” Green said. “My husband was like, ‘No, stay with us.'”

He described the shooters as “guys” wearing ski masks and hoodies, she said.

“You never know what it’s like until you have something jerked away from you,” said Chad, the father of a 19-year-old girl. “She’s in surgery now. We’re just praying. Praying for all the victims, praying for all the families.”

“I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died,” wrote Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez. “These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims.”

Ramirez highlighted a $100,000 reward offered by Marcus Lemonis, host of the CNBC series The Profit.

Grateful for this contribution @marcuslemonis! This is our community, we are stronger together. We need our county to step up with information. If you know something, you can remain anonymous by calling @CrimeStopper305. https://t.co/hkxv6sNhjg — Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) May 30, 2021

[Screengrab via WPLG]

