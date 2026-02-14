A Florida man stabbed his brother to death after the victim demanded money he believed the suspect took from their joint CashApp account, authorities say.

Jawan McBride, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, Miami-Dade County court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

The name of the victim remains unclear at this time of writing.

At their home on Northwest Fifth Court, just north of Miami, on Jan. 21, McBride's brother approached him about money in their shared CashApp account, according to an arrest report reviewed by McClatchy News.

"The victim was asking the defendant for money that was owed to him," the police officer writing the report added, according to local independent TV station WPLG.

The brother was convinced McBride took money from the account belonging to the victim, the defendant told authorities, and the brother reportedly threatened to take McBride's paycheck as payback.

The arrest report suggests the suspect was planning violence amid the feud, with the document reading: "There was evidence of messages (3) hours prior to the stabbing of the defendants' plan to kill the victim on this same day."

At their home, McBride is said to have gone into his room and "armed himself" with an 8-inch knife, and when he exited the room, he "concealed the knife behind his leg," WPLG quoted the report as saying.

The victim, who was in the living room, yelled and charged at McBride, and the suspect "swung the knife" into his brother's torso, authorities maintain.

Police and medical personnel were called to the home and transported the brother to a nearby hospital, but the brother was pronounced dead that night, the report added.

An autopsy discovered the victim suffered a perforated lung, stomach, diaphragm, and small intestine, and his lower left rib was chipped, according to McClatchy News.

The cause of death was "sharp force injuries" and ruled a homicide, the report added. McBride also allegedly admitted to stabbing his brother over the feud over money.

The defendant was denied bond and remains detained in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.