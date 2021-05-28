Stolen Moving Truck Filled with Air Force Family’s Possessions Has Been Found

A moving truck reported stolen from an Air Force family has been recovered, police in Denver tell Law&Crime.

“This is an active criminal investigation,” Denver police spokesman Kurt E. Barnes wrote in an email. “The vehicle was recovered and has been processed for possible evidence, along with the GPS Tracking within the vehicle.”

The vehicle was found in the 5000 block of N. Beeler St., Barnes said. There is no arrest or suspect at this time, and the family who was previously using the truck is going through its contents to determine what is missing, he said.

As previously reported, Evan Salas said he, his wife Stacey, and their three daughters were moving from Virginia to Colorado because he was starting work at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, Colo., east of Denver. They packed their things into a 26-foot Penske moving truck, he said, according to ABC affiliate KMGH-TV. That trip took a fateful turn when the family arrived at a Hampton Inn near the Denver International Airport after four days of driving. Salas said he woke up to find the truck gone.

“I was hoping, hoping that maybe it had just been towed, but that, unfortunately, was not the case,” he said. “Somebody came in the middle of the night with the intention, specifically, of stealing, and they stole from us everything.”

That included furniture, clothes, family heirlooms, and the like, as well as items from Salas’ time with the Air Force.

“Stuff from my career, stuff that I have worked hard to achieve and earn,” he said. “Military coin collection is gone. We’ve lost family silverware, all of our Christmas ornaments — everything we’ve put together over time. Memories, lots of memories.”

He voiced hope that someone would find the vehicle.

There is an ongoing donation campaign through the TV station’s website. Well-wishers can give under the category, “Help the Salas Family.”

[Screengrab via KMGH-TV]

