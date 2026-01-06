A Texas woman is accused of plunging a knife into her uncle's chest, killing him the day after Christmas, following a dispute over a meal. Cops say the uncle "told her she needed to start cooking" and locked her out of their house.

Ashley Siebenaller, 32, is charged with murder for the Dec. 26 slaying, according to online jail records. Her arrest affidavit, which was obtained by The Dallas Morning News, describes how Siebenaller allegedly stabbed her uncle Tony Graham once in the chest at their Fort Worth home and then played it off as an accident.

Witnesses who also lived at the home heard Siebenaller and Graham fighting and found Graham lying on the floor with a bloody knife on a nearby couch, according to the affidavit. Siebenaller was allegedly sitting on the couch next to it.

The witnesses were told by Graham to call 911, with officers arriving at the house on the 3400 block of Wade Avenue at 12:18 p.m. that Friday to find Siebenaller behaving as though she was non-verbal, the affidavit says.

An officer tried to communicate with her through writing and she told them she did not know what happened and denied stabbing Graham.

A follow-up interview was conducted with Siebenaller on Dec. 30 and police say she was able to talk and communicate much more clearly than she did at the scene. She again denied being involved in the stabbing before eventually confessing to killing Graham following an argument over her fixing him a meal, the affidavit says.

According to police, Siebenaller said that she and Graham lived together in the living room of the residence, which was being leased by another person who rented out spaces throughout the home to several people.

Siebenaller claimed that Graham "p—ed her off" after he "told her she needed to start cooking," the affidavit alleges. He also allegedly locked Siebenaller out of the house earlier in the day, according to police.

Siebenaller told detectives that Graham stabbed her in the mouth before she killed him, but she had no injuries or marks on her face to support this, the affidavit says.

Days later, Fort Worth police received a report on Jan. 2 from a roommate in the home who alleged that Siebenaller was standing outside their bedroom door while wielding a knife. She was taken into custody this week without incident and charged Monday.

Siebenaller is being held at the Tarrant County Jail with no bond set.