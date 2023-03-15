Son of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ couple allegedly pulled out ‘fixed blade knife’ on work supervisor

The son of a disgraced reality TV show couple has been accused of pulling out a blade on a work supervisor.

Just months after father Todd Chrisley and stepmother Julie Chrisley were sent to prison for fraud, Kyle Chrisley, 32, was cited Monday for aggravated assault, show online records out of Smyrna, Tennessee.

The victim said that Chrisley struck him multiple times in the face and upper body, cops said in an affidavit.

“The victim stated that the defendant also displayed a fixed blade knife and threatened to kill/stab him,” police wrote. “I observed injuries to the victims head, neck, and hand to include bruises and lacerations. Witnesses on scene confirmed that the defendant displayed a knife and threatened to stab the victim.”

Cops said Kyle Chrisley turned himself in on Tuesday.

The bond was set at $3,000, records show. A court hearing is scheduled for March 28. Records show no defense lawyer.

This follows mere months after a federal judge sentenced Todd and Julie Chrisley to prison for cheating Georgia community banks and the IRS.

“Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan of the Northern District of Georgia said in a statement at the time. “Their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation’s community banking system for unlawful personal gain.”

Prosecutors said the couple submitted false bank statements, audit reports, and personal financial statements to community banks in Georgia in order to obtain loans.

“After spending all the money, Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy and walked away from more than $20 million of these fraudulently obtained loans,” authorities said. “Later, while earning millions from their TV show, Todd and Julie Chrisley, along with their accountant, Peter Tarantino, conspired to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.”

Todd Chrisley, 54, is at the FPC Pensacola, set for release on April 7, 2033, records show. Julie Chrisley, 50, is FMC Lexington, set for release to take place Jan. 2, 2029. They must also pay restitution.

Tarantino was sentenced to three years in prison, though records show he is not in federal custody.

They each will serve three years of supervised release after getting out of prison.

In his own memorandum, Todd Chrisley argued that the “correct guidelines and sentencing range is much lower” than what prosecutors suggested. That memo was replete with gushing and glowing character references: “I thank God every day that he blessed me with the opportunity to have Mr. Chrisley to be part of my life,” “They are all genuinely kind, good hearted, God fearing people, a rare commodity in this day and age,” and so forth.

Prosecutors cited this as recalcitrance.

“The Chrisleys have objected to nearly everything in their PSRs [pre-sentence reports],” prosecutors wrote in a whopping 71-page sentencing memorandum, seeking up to 22 years for Todd and 12.5 years for Julie. “Most of their objections are attempts to re-interpret the evidence from trial and re-argue that the testimony and evidence from their witnesses should be credited, despite the jury’s unanimous verdict.”

Update: We removed reference to Penske Truck Rental as Chrisley’s workplace.

“It has been confirmed that Kyle Chrisley does not work for Penske but was involved in an incident reported at East Enon Springs Road Smyrna, TN,” Smyrna police spokesperson Heather Kent wrote in an email.

