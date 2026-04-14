A woman in South Carolina is accused of hitting and shooting her ex-boyfriend in front of their young child as he checked on the kid.

Khila Wood, 29, has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and neglect by a legal custodian, Richland County jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show. She is being held on $125,000 bond in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

On Thursday at about 7 p.m., Wood was in the area of Nancy Avenue in Dentsville, South Carolina, local NBC affiliate WIS reported. She was with her child — who is under the age of 3 — and the kid's father.

The two adults are believed to have been arguing when Wood allegedly hit the father of her child in the head with a gun. They then reportedly fought over the weapon.

Wood apparently kept hold of it, and the Richland County Sheriff's Department said that as the man walked to a vehicle to check on their child, Wood shot him. The child was not physically hurt.

Deputies responded to the scene and saw two pools of blood, according to the local outlet. A witness who said "she shot him" as officers approached was also reportedly present.

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Wood and the shooting victim reportedly left the area together, and he was later dropped off at a hospital to be treated. Wood then told law enforcement where she was and was arrested.

The child was placed under the care of a grandmother, authorities said.

Dentsville, South Carolina, is a suburb northeast of Columbia, the state's capital.