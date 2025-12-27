A Salvation Army bell ringer tried to spear a Publix manager after the employee took issue with the man drunkenly "confronting people" outside the store, Florida authorities say.

Steven Pavlik, 63, has been charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, according to a press release from the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The agency did not say exactly when the incident occurred other than that it was in the lead-up to Christmas.

The suspect was doing "part-time Christmas charity work" as a Salvation Army bell ringer outside of the Publix supermarket at Kanner Crossing in Stuart, the sheriff's office said on Wednesday.

However, "instead of spreading holiday cheer," Pavlik began "aggressively confronting people walking by, creating a major disturbance outside the store," according to law enforcement.

Authorities believe the defendant was drunk at the time.

The store manager of the Publix supermarket reportedly came outside to speak to Pavlik, but the suspect was apparently not interested in a chat. The defendant "became violent and attempted to impale the manager with the donation kettle tripod," the sheriff's office said, noting the employee was not hurt.

Pavlik subsequently left the area, and law enforcement responded.

Deputies ended up finding the defendant at his home, and he was arrested and booked into the Martin County Jail. As of Saturday, he is no longer listed as being in custody.

More from Law&Crime — 'I want his son dead just like mine': Parents of boy killed during 30-person campus brawl threaten student whose father pulled the trigger, police say

Salvation Army bell ringers set up in public spaces and ring a bell to attract new people and encourage donations for the less fortunate.

Stuart is located on the state's Atlantic Coast, about 100 miles north of Miami.