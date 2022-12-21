Rapper Young Thug’s Brother Avoids Prison with Plea Deal in Wide-Ranging Georgia RICO Case

The brother of a Grammy award-winning rapper has pleaded guilty to racketeering charge, but he won’t see any more time behind bars.

Quantavious “Unfoonk” Grier, the brother of fellow rapper Jerry Lamar “Young Thug” Williams, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in a wide-ranging RICO case out of Fulton County, Georgia. As part of the deal, Grier avoids prison time: he was sentenced to 12 years, which was commuted to two years of time served and 10 years on probation, records show.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to violate the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law and theft by receiving stolen property.

Grier on Tuesday denied informing on his brother Williams, who is also a defendant in the case.

“Damn people really think I told on my own brother smh,” he wrote with laughing emojis on his Instagram account. “Show me in my paperwork I told on anybody lol, Im not even fenna entertain any of it, peace and blessings.”

As part of the deal, he cannot have contact with his brother until the end of the case.

“If called by any party in this case, you will testify truthfully, but reserve your right to assert your 5th amendment privilege against self-incrimination,” documents state.

Unfoonk (Quantavious Grier) is Young Thug’s brother who got out of prison on appeal in 2019 after serving 11 years of a life sentence for murder the final condition of his release today: “no contact with your brother Jeffery Williams until this case has concluded” pic.twitter.com/P6KBUYe2rs — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) December 20, 2022

Williams and others were indicted in May for allegedly participating in gang activity. Williams also faced firearms charges including possession of a machine gun.

“Mr. Williams has committed absolutely no crimes,” Williams’ attorney Brian Steel told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution amid new charges in August. “We cannot wait for a trial date.”

Prosecutors claim Young Thug was a co-founder of the “Young Slime Life” gang, or YSL.

Grier is the fifth person out of 28 defendants to take a plea in connection with the case.

Martinez “Lil Duke” Arnold, Wunnie “Slimelife Shawty” Lee, and alleged YSL co-founder Walter Murphy have also pleaded guilty.

Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens took plea deal — known as an Alford plea — earlier this month. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with four of those years suspended and the remaining year commuted to time served, even though he had spent seven months behind bars.

By doing an Alford plea, Kitchens maintains his innocence while conceding to punishment.

From Kitchens’ statement, obtained by WXIA:

When I became affiliated with YSL in 2016, I did not consider it a “gang”; more like a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations. My focus of YSL was entertainment – rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and “glorified” urban life in the Black community. While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way. I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL. An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge. I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that “gangs” and violence only lead to destruction.

[Mugshot via Fulton County Jail]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]