The principal of a science and technology charter school in Florida has announced her resignation after she allegedly wrote a $100,000 check from a school account to someone she thought was Elon Musk, hoping for millions in investments from the SpaceX founder, according to media reports.

McGee allegedly said that a person posing as the SpaceX founder scammed her online, according to NBC Orlando affiliate WESH.

The station reported that she spent months talking to the person she thought was Musk, hoping he would invest millions in the school for $100,000 upfront.

No money was paid. A check was canceled when the school’s business manager learned about it. It’s unclear whether the police became involved in an investigation into the scam.

On Tuesday night in a school board meeting, Burns Science and Technology Principal Janet McGee commented before leaving to applause.

“I love this school more than anything else,” said Jan McGee. “If it means your administration is going to stay, I’m turning in my resignation.”

School administrators said at Tuesday’s meeting that McGee had been repeatedly warned that it was a scam.

The school in Oak Hill, Florida, about 60 miles northeast of Orlando, has fewer than 1,000 students and a long waiting list.

In her mission statement, McGee, who media reports said had been at the school since 2011, wrote that the school offers “a project-based, active learning environment that encourages students to link learning to real life.”

“We foster critical thinking, independent problem solving, strong communication skills, and ambitious goal setting,” the statement said.

She was still listed on the school’s website as of midday Wednesday.

Email messages from Law&Crime seeking comments from McGee, the superintendent of Volusia County Schools, and the school board’s chairman were not immediately returned.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]