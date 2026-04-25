A Kentucky couple will spend significant time behind bars for a regime of torture-like abuse inflicted on children under their care.

In March, Jerome Norman, 44, and Mary Hall, 44, entered a blind Alford plea on three counts of criminal abuse in the first degree.

An Alford plea allows criminal defendants to maintain their innocence on the facts of an allegation while simultaneously accepting that the state's evidence would likely convince a judge or a jury of their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

On Friday, Pike Circuit Court Judge Eddy Coleman amended two counts against each defendant to lesser crimes. The judge then assessed the maximum sentence for each count – with credit for time served in pretrial detention, according to a courtroom report by the Appalachian News Express.

Technically, Norman and Hall were both sentenced to 20 years in prison for the first-degree count and two sentences of five years for the second-degree counts. The court, however, opted to run the sentences concurrently, or at the same time, meaning each defendant will spend just shy 20 years in prison. Each defendant will have to serve 85 percent of their sentence before they are eligible for parole.

The couple were arrested in January 2025, following concerns about one of the children in their custody upon his return from winter break, according to Hazard-based CBS affiliate WYMT. The student came back malnourished, bruised, and with a chipped tooth, leading to a complaint filed with the Kentucky State Police.

An ensuing investigation turned up more grave issues.

"These teachers were looking to make sure he was okay," Pike County Commonwealth's Attorney Bill Slone said in court. "And he was not okay. He was practically starved to death for five weeks."

Troopers determined the children in the house were forced to live in a room locked from the outside with boarded-up windows. Authorities would compare the treatment to torture and insisted the couple did not want for resources to take care of the children properly.

"They were not drug addicts," Slone said. "There were no drugs in the house. This was done with a clear mind. It was intentional."

Hall took custody of the children after her sister died in a car crash in 2018 – their biological father was in prison for manslaughter. Then, in 2023, she moved in with Norman. That's when things took a turn.

Soon, the children would come to school with mysterious bruises, educators noticed. At least one child displayed hunger patterns.

The oldest child was hospitalized five times – with one such stay lasting two and a half months – a social worker testified. All three children display mental emotional trauma along the lines of PTSD, ADHD, eating disorders, and development delays, she added.

"I did not see a typical child," the social worker testified about first meeting the oldest child. "I saw evidence of prolonged suffering."

As for where the children were kept, the social worker said there were "clear signs of confinement" when warrants were executed.

The children were also forced to perform manual labor and punished through the withholding of food – with the couple meting out most of the abuse to one child in particular.

"He sucked the insulation in the walls trying to get water," the guardian ad litem of the children, a physician, said on Friday.

That child was forced to eat baby rice, the physician testified.

"Food is a basic human right," she said. "It is not a punishment. You cannot take food away from a child because the child acts in a way you don't agree with. They were tortured with food."

The physician asked the court to impose the maximum sentence – which he did. The prosecutor welcomed that sentence as well.

"We are pleased with that," Slone said. "Our laws don't allow for cruel and unusual punishment, even to prisoners. So, they'll never be subjected to the kind of punishment that they subjected those children to."