A man accused of killing a police officer unleashed a diatribe against his attorney in a Michigan courtroom, earning him a banishment from appearing in person at his trial.

Michael Lopez, 45, is accused of killing 26-year-old Melvindale Police Cpl. Mohamed Said. The defendant faces charges including murder of a police officer, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and drug charges, according to Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV.

On July 21, 2024, at about 11:30 a.m., Said was patrolling when he saw two people — one of them being Lopez — with bags standing near a car wash, Melvindale Police Chief Robert Kennaley said at the time. The officer went to investigate, but as he approached, Lopez ran away.

When Said caught up to Lopez in a nearby neighborhood, the two began fighting, the police chief said. It was at this point that Lopez allegedly fatally shot the officer.

Lopez used a bicycle to flee the area, authorities added. A massive search ensued, and a tip led cops to a home in southwest Detroit where Lopez was taken into custody.

As Law&Crime previously reported, Lopez smiled and winked for the cameras recording him as officers took him into custody.

On Friday, as he appeared in court, Lopez was warned that he would be removed from the courtroom if he had an outburst like he did the day before, the local outlet reported. He apparently did not heed the warning.

When his attorney did not raise an objection to a video being admitted into evidence, Lopez responded indignantly.

"What else is new, man? What else is new? You ain't gonna object?" Lopez said. "You're not gonna help me fight, are you?"

The defendant was escorted out of the room and moved to a cell in the court building where he will listen to his trial, authorities said.

On Thursday, Lopez reportedly said he was firing his attorney, though the judge denied the request.

"I'm telling you that this guy doesn't care about my life no more," the defendant said. "He ain't my lawyer no more."