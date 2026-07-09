A 59-year-old California pastor who used to run a civil rights nonprofit has been convicted of assaulting his girlfriend after she busted him at his home cheating on her.

The Rev. Ray Montgomery was convicted of misdemeanor assault for choking his 44-year-old girlfriend, according to the Santa Clara County district attorney. The attack occurred on June 6, 2024, in San Jose.

According to the Mercury News, the victim showed up at Montgomery's home and knocked on the door. Montgomery answered in his underwear. Another woman was inside.

This reportedly sparked an argument that turned physical. Montgomery picked the woman up, dragged her down the hallway and squeezed her neck between his forearm and bicep. The victim temporarily lost consciousness. Once she woke up, she ran away from Montgomery, locked herself in a bathroom and called a friend who picked her up.

She suffered bruising on her neck and went to a hospital, where she reported the assault to police. The woman also claimed Montgomery tried to intimidate her into dropping the complaint. She accused Montgomery of being abusive on other occasions.

Montgomery filed a lawsuit before he was charged, claiming the victim was the aggressor and he was trying to "defuse the situation," the Mercury News reported. The pastor noted the woman came over to his home "uninvited" while he was "entertaining a female friend."

The lawsuit was reportedly put on hold while the criminal case progressed.

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Montgomery was the executive of the People Acting in Community Together civil rights organization that aids immigrants and low-income families. He stepped down from the post after the allegations.

"We believe domestic violence victims," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "Lawsuits and lying will never stop us from seeking justice for those who are hurt by their partners."

Montgomery is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 8.