A Missouri man is being held in jail after a child's remains were found in a neighboring state.

Ronnell Marquese Jones, 32, and Kirstie Dora, 35, were both arrested and charged with parental kidnapping and harassment in connection with an investigation into a missing boy. According to court documents reviewed by Law&Crime, Jones is the boy's biological father and has been refusing to let the boy's mother see him since April 2024. The mother reported her son missing the same year.

The mother told investigators with the Desloge Police Department that the last time she saw her son, he was in Jones' vehicle and had missing teeth. Jones then allegedly fled the state with the boy.

According to police, Jones allegedly told numerous stories about the location of his son. On one occasion, he allegedly said the boy was in the custody of the state. On another, he reportedly said he dropped the boy off at an Amish community in Mississippi where he "goes to visit him." Police said Jones has refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

Witnesses told police that they had reason to believe the boy was dead.

A warrant was issued for Jones' arrest on suspicion of parental kidnapping and harassment on June 12. He was arrested on June 30; Dora was arrested on the same charges on July 2. Details about the relationship between the two defendants were not provided by police.

Jones was scheduled for a bond hearing, but Desloge police announced Thursday that a child's remains were found in Stookey Township, Illinois, located about 16 miles away from St. Louis, Missouri, where both defendants live. The child has not been identified, but Desloge police said the find was in connection with Jones' parental kidnapping case.

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Court documents for Jones' case stated that "in light of new information," he should be held without bond. Dora is also being held without bond. Neither defendant has been charged in connection with the child's death.

Both Jones and Dora are in custody at the St. Francois County Jail. Jones is scheduled to appear in court on July 16. Case information for Dora was not available.