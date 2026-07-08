A Florida man allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend before filling her backpack with feces, urine and hot sauce and dumping the contents all over her as "payback for her cheating."

Daniel Niemiec, 20, is charged with domestic battery by strangulation and two counts of domestic violence battery. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, the Coral Springs police began investigating on July 1 when the victim's brother sent an email to the department reporting an assault by Niemiec.

Investigators also spoke with the victim's mother, who said her daughter texted her around 2 a.m. June 2 saying, "I love him but he just hurt me he choked me out and hit me," the complaint said.

Officers met with the victim, who detailed multiple incidents of alleged abuse. She said she was having consensual sex with Niemiec at his apartment when he allegedly slapped her in the face multiple times and kept doing so even after she told him to stop, per the affidavit. The slaps caused "redness and pain," and she later sent photos of her injuries to her mom, cops said.

Niemiec, speaking with police after receiving his Miranda rights, said he was "testing something new and did not know the limits of the situation," cops wrote. He claimed he did not hear her telling him to stop.

In an incident on June 30, Niemiec allegedly used two hands to choke the victim during an argument, preventing her from breathing and forcing her to gasp for air when he let go. The suspect was "laughing" as he was choking her, cops said.

The defendant admitted to choking the victim, telling officers he "has anger issues and sometimes he cannot control it," according to the affidavit.

The alleged backpack incident occurred on July 1, when the victim and a friend met with Niemiec at his apartment. He allegedly came outside with her belongings, including her backpack, which he then emptied onto her — and according to police, it was filled with urine, feces, hot sauce, ketchup and other unknown fluids.

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Niemiec allegedly admitted to throwing the backpack at the victim, but he "could not recall whether the items landed on" her. When asked why he did it, he allegedly said it was "payback for her cheating."

Cops arrested Niemiec and took him to the Broward County Jail, where he has since posted a $4,000 bond. His next court date was not immediately listed.