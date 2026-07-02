A Minnesota pastor reportedly went to his church after police said he stabbed his girlfriend's ex during a confrontation.

Terrence Phillip Walker Sr., 61, was released from the Ramsey County Jail after posting $50,000 bond on Monday. Police arrested him on June 26 after he allegedly stabbed a 39-year-old man who used to be in a relationship with Walker's girlfriend. According to a criminal complaint reviewed by Law&Crime, the unnamed man came to the home of Walker's girlfriend because he believed that Walker and his girlfriend were pawning the man's tools. The man wanted to see receipts for their purported earnings.

Walker and the man got into a verbal argument that became physical. The man told police that as the fight escalated, Walker allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen with a serrated hunting knife.

According to the complaint, officers responded to the home at 10:45 p.m. on June 25 after receiving reports about a stabbing. Officers arrived to find the man "shirtless and bleeding from his mouth." He was reportedly holding clothing to the wound in his abdomen, which was so deep that "internal tissue was exposed." He was transported to Regions Hospital for emergency surgery and survived.

When officers spoke to Walker's girlfriend, she allegedly said that when her ex-boyfriend showed up at the house, he confronted her about the pawn receipts. The man became "upset" when the woman could not produce them right away. He walked outside the home, where Walker was working on the woman's vehicle. The two men then got "in each other's faces" before the woman said she saw Walker "swing his arms."

The woman told police that she saw her ex with a bloody lip and holding his abdomen. Walker reportedly told the man, "You got in my face. You tried to punch me."

Officers spoke to the woman's 15-year-old daughter, whom she shared with her ex. The teen told police she also witnessed the alleged fight and "heard a slashing sound." She told police that as her father was bleeding from his mouth, Walker "kept trying to pounce" on him. According to the complaint, the girl told police that Walker had a "long knife in a green case."

After police tracked Walker down to the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, they searched him for possible weapons and found a razor, which Walker claimed he used to cut his beard. Walker also allegedly claimed that the razor was the weapon he used to stab his girlfriend's ex.

When police questioned Walker about the alleged incident, they learned he was the lead pastor at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. He told police that he had known his girlfriend for a long time, and he had known the father of her children for 20 years. Walker said the man was a member of his church until Walker became the lead pastor.

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According to the complaint, Walker told police that the man threw a punch at him after they argued about the pawn receipts. In response, Walker allegedly swung his razor blade at the man, but he could not remember how many times. Walker claimed to police that the man "said something about a gun in his car" and had been "freaking out" since he moved out of his ex-girlfriend's house.

Police spoke to the victim's current girlfriend while at the hospital. She told police that the man had kept his tools in his ex-girlfriend's garage and reportedly saw her and Walker removing the tools on surveillance video. He believed they were planning to pawn them. The man's girlfriend said that on the night of the alleged stabbing, he was going over to his ex's house to get the rest of his tools.

Walker was charged with assault and is due back in court on July 23.