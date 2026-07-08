A city official in Florida has had her criminal case dismissed after the officer who issued the citation never showed up to court.

Zonya Ray, the director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Opa-locka, Florida, received a citation in April after authorities said she left a 5-year-old child in a city-issued van alone overnight. According to reporting on the case by local NBC affiliate WTVJ, Ray transported several children to and from football practice on the night of March 10.

Around 6 a.m. the next morning, the child was discovered in the parking lot after spending the night alone in the van.

Police said Ray acknowledged that she did not check the van to make sure it was unoccupied before she locked it and went home for the night. According to an arrest report obtained by WTVJ and local CBS affiliate WFOR, Ray said she did not realize the 5-year-old had gotten into her van when she left the football practice.

Ray told police that she realized the child might be in the van when she was informed on the morning of March 11 that the child was missing. She then returned to the parking lot. Police said the child was alone in the van, in the parking lot, for more than eight hours.

Police issued Ray a citation for leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, on April 30. Instead of being booked into jail, Ray signed paperwork promising to appear in court.

More from Law&Crime: Murder case dropped because of 'ongoing staffing crisis' at prosecutor's office: Docs

Ray was in court for her hearing on Tuesday, but the Opa-locka police officer who issued the citation was not. WTVJ reported from the courtroom that since the officer failed to show up for court, the case against Ray was dismissed.

WFOR reported on June 4 that Ray was fired from her job as the city's Parks & Recreation director because of the charge, but her name and photo still appear on the city's official site.