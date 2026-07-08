A 41-year-old Florida man in charge of caring for a double amputee allegedly allowed the victim to wallow in urine-soaked diapers and bedding after not bathing her for weeks.

Bryan Fain is charged with neglect of an elderly or disabled person. Cops in Clearwater received a tip after the victim reached out to a friend to detail the alleged abuse. An officer on Monday went to the home in the 2000 block of Whitney Drive for a welfare check and knocked several times, a probable cause arrest affidavit said.

According to the officer, Fain eventually answered the door looking "disheveled." When the officer entered the home and found the victim, the smell of "overwhelming amounts of human and dog feces" permeated the home, the complaint stated.

The victim is in need of 24/7 care.

She stated she had not been bathed in several weeks, per cops. The last time she was bathed, it was with a garden hose on the back porch, officers wrote.

"She had not been remotely wiped down for a 'bed bath' in several days and has been left in urine-soaked diapers and bedding for hours/days," the affidavit said.

Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital. Doctors noted she had multiple bedsores and rashes from being neglected.

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Fain is the sole caregiver for the woman. Cops concluded there were "multiple factors/demonstrators" that showed that the defendant was neglecting the victim. Details such as the relationship between Fain and the victim and how long she was living in the home were not included in the affidavit.

Police arrested Fain and took him to the Pinellas County Jail, where he remains on a $10,000 bond. His next court date was not listed.